Salman Khan Wins Hearts For Waiting Patiently & Letting Influencer Radhika Seth Pose First At Ambani Event (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood star Salman Khan attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on July 5, 2024, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Bandra, Mumbai.

In a viral video, Salman Khan won hearts by letting social media influencer Radhika Seth pose first for the paparazzi at the sangeet ceremony. Despite her insistence that he should go ahead, Khan graciously refused and patiently waited, letting her take the spotlight.

Check out the video:

The video impressed fans and several called him a 'perfect gentleman.' A user commented, "salman can be really charmingly sweet at times." While another said, "Wow Salman told her to go first."

A third user commented, "Bhai being Bhai. Kiski ki jaaan but sabka bhaijaaan." Another comment read, "Salman is always respectful, always."

In another video, Salman grooved with the groom-to-be, Anant, at the event. The duo were seen doing the steps to Khan's song Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai from his 2000 film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.

Take a look at it:

Apart from Salman, several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Shahid Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Athiya Shetty, Pooja Hegde, and Disha Patani, among others attended Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony.

Anant and Radhika will tie the knot on July 12, 2024.