Salman Khan Brings The Unique Mixture Of Strength And Emotion: Director Maneesh Sharma On Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3' is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali.

Piquing the audience's excitement for the action-packed drama, Yash Raj Films recently released "Tiger Ka Message", a video that is a precursor to the trailer of Tiger 3.

In Tiger Ka Message, it was revealed that Salman aka Tiger is in peril after being framed as Enemy Number 1 of India. This video sets up the plot of the film that will show how Tiger goes on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer. Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won't stop at nothing.

Sharing what fans can expect from the film and what actually went behind the making of the particular video, director Maneesh Sharma said, "I want to portray Tiger like I've seen him as a movie buff - larger than life, towering over you with his star power. I am excited that I get to add a deeper layer to his journey. This time, it's not only about saving India, but about standing up for himself and his family. And for a man, for Tiger, that is the core of who you are - an area where each one (even Tiger!) feels vulnerable. And he will do it with a vengeance. India's No 1 agent is India's Enemy No 1 this time and I think people will have fun watching this edge of the seat action entertainer!"

He further said, "Adding this layer of gravitas and emotion to Tiger's journey is Salman's nuanced performance. He brings the unique mixture of strength and emotion that only Superstar Salman can give to Tiger, and I think his fans and the fans of the franchise are going to love him even more for it!" The dialogue at the end of the video 'Jab Tak Tiger Mara Nahin, Tab Tak Tiger Haara Nahin' has created mass hysteria.

Maneesh revealed that the trailer was conceptualised by producer Aditya Chopra and he also wrote this dialogue. Maneesh said, "We are also delighted to see how the dialogue Jab Tak Tiger Mara Nahin, Tab Tak Tiger Haara Nahin has gone viral. The video was conceptualised and written by Aditya Chopra and this dialogue is also a masterstroke from him! It's a total paisa vasool big screen dialogue that will create hysteria when Salman says it on screen!" The film also stars Katrina Kaif.