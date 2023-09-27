Tiger Vs Tiger: Ganapath Teaser Postponed Because Of Salman Khan? |

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to his social media on Wednesday and revealed that the teaser for his upcoming film Ganapath: A Hero is Born has been postponed. It was set to reveal today but the makers have now shifted the date. Tiger shared the new poster of the film and wrote, “Humse milne ke liye karna hoga thoda aur intezaar. Kyunki hum lekar aa rahein aapke liye kuch khaas. #Ganapath Teaser coming out on 29th September, 2023. In cinemas this Dussehra, 20th October.”

As per reports, the postponement is due to Salman Khan’s special update on Tiger 3 which will also be announced today. For those unversed, September 27 marks the birth anniversary of Yash Chopra, and Salman’s upcoming film is produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama that Jackky Bhagnani who is producing Ganapath under Pooja Entertainment did not want both the announcements to clash. “The Ganapath team doesn’t want to clash with Tiger. They want to come solo and leave a mark,” the source said.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, the film is directed by Vikas Bahl. It also features Amitabh Bachchan.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born pledges a visual spectacle, seamlessly blending high-octane action sequences with a mesmerizing musical score that promises to take viewers on an epic journey. At the heart of this thrilling narrative is the rise of a fighter as he embarks on a quest to discover his destiny in an uncharted realm.

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in collaboration with Good Co, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Coming to Tiger 3, the film is the third installment after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. It marks Salman and Katrina's return as Tiger and Zoya after six long years. It has been directed by Maneesh Sharma, and the film will see Salman locking horns with the all-new antagonist, Emraan Hashmi. It has been reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo as Pathaan.

