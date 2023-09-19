WATCH: Salman Khan's Crazy Fans Put Tiger 3 Posters Over Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan | Photo Via Instagram

Tiger 3 is slated to release on November 10, 2023. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, it is one of the most-anticipated movies of this year. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, it is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Now, ahead of Tiger 3's release, Salman's crazy fans have put the posters of the film over Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to hide it. Directed by Atlee, Jawan hit the big screens on September 7, 2023, and has already crossed the ₹ 800 crore mark at the global box office. Meanwhile, In Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan will be making a special cameo.

According to Pinkvilla, Salman and Shah Rukh are all set to come together for the next installment in YRF's spy universe, Tiger Vs Pathaan, and it will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

The team of Tiger Vs Pathaan will begin the prep work in November this year, after the release of Tiger 3 in Diwali. "It’s going to be a prolonged 5-month prep for the film before taking it on floors in March 2024," said the source.

Further, the source stated that the script of Tiger Vs. Pathaan was narrated to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman in different meetings by Aditya Chopra. The two actors reportedly gave an instant thumbs up to both giants. The source said, "Tiger Vs Pathaan will unleash a different dynamic of two super spies, Tiger and Pathaan, and both Salman and Shah Rukh are excited for a face-off in this Siddharth Anand directorial."