 Tiger 3 FIRST Poster: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Go All Guns Blazing, Confirm Release Date
Tiger 3 is the fifth film in the famed 'YRF Spy Universe', and it marks Salman and Katrina's return as Tiger and Zoya after six long years.

In a massive surprise for fans of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the makers of Tiger 3 dropped the first poster of the film on Saturday morning. Along with that, they also confirmed that the film is set to hit the silver screens on the auspicious occasion of Diwali this year.

Sharing the poster on his social media handle, Salman Khan tweeted, "Aa raha hoon! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

In the poster, both Salman and Katrina can be seen going all guns blazing against the enemies, and going by the poster, it can be safely said that 'Tiger 3' will definitely bigger and better than the first two installments of the 'Tiger' franchise.

The first film of the franchise, 'Ek Tha Tiger', created a storm at the box office back in 2012 as it introduced Salman as a RAW agent Tiger, and Katrina as the rogue ISI agent Zoya. Their chemistry set the silver screens on fire, and the film boasted of some never-seen-before action sequences.

Much to the delight of fans, Salman and Katrina returned in 2017 with the sequel, titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and it went on to shatter all box office records.

'Tiger 3' is the fifth film in the famed 'YRF Spy Universe', and it marks Salman and Katrina's return as Tiger and Zoya after six long years. It will now be interesting to see if the upcoming film would beat the records created by its predecessors.

'Tiger 3' has been directed by Maneesh Sharma, and the film will see Salman locking horns with the all new antagonist, Emraan Hashmi.

What makes 'Tiger 3' even more special is that superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who played the role of RAW agent Pathaan in the film of the same name earlier this year, will be seen in a special cameo alongside Salman Khan. When SRK and Salman came together for a brief sequence in 'Pathaan', theatres had erupted with joy, and with 'Tiger 3', the mania will be witnessed once again in cinemas.

