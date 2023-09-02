Salaar: Prabhas-Prithviraj Sukumaran Release Gets Postponed

'Salaar' fans will have to wait since the film's producers have changed the scheduled release date. Titled 'Salaar Part-1: Ceasefire' the film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Salaar has been delayed.

He wrote on X, Those asking, yes, #Salaar is postponed. #Prabhas.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Salaar Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran Cherishes Onam Sadhya With Family: SEE PHOTOS

Another movie Fukrey 3 also have shifted its release date. Starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi and Manjot Singh in the lead roles, the chemistry and comedic timing of this extraordinary cast and their iconic characters promise to take audiences on a laughter-filled joyride once again. The film will now hit the theatres on September 28.

Earlier, makers of the upcoming pan-India action thriller film 'Salaar' unveiled the official teaser. The teaser delivers glimpses of the thrilling action from the extensive universe created by Neel.Well-studded with massive scale and ensemble cast, the makers have treated the viewers to some eye-capturing glimpses in the violent teaser, while they have held back all of the major content only for the main theatrical trailer, which will be out soon.

In the less than 2-minute teaser, veteran actor Tinnu Anand can be seen in a fearless avatar surrounded by several armed men who point their guns at him and are ready to fire and it further goes on to introduceÂ Prabhas, as if hinting that he is the king of the jungle.The teaser also shows a glimpse of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, although Shruti Haasan is missing.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. This mega project is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.

The film promises to deliver a grandeur that has never been witnessed before on the big screen, with a staggering 14 massive sets constructed in and around Ramoji Film City. 'Salaar' will release in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)