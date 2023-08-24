Sai Pallavi To Replace Alia Bhatt In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know

Just when fans were excited to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together on screen once again in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming magnum opus Ramayan, it was reported that the actress has decided to walk out of the film, citing date issues. Tiwari's Ramayan was set to star Ranbir as Lord Ram and Alia as Sita.

Not just them, but KGF star Yash has reportedly been roped in to essay the demon king Ravana, and he has also participated in the look test for the same.

However, with Alia's abrupt exit from the film, the internet was abuzz with speculations around who will step in for the character of Goddess Sita, but looks like the makers have already zeroed down on a name.

Sai Pallavi to replace Alia in Ramayan?

According to a report in India Today, the makers seem to have their mind fixated on Sai Pallavi after Alia's exit.

Neither Tiwari nor Pallavi has commented on the report yet.

If Pallavi comes on board, then Ramayan will be a pan-India film in true sense, as the makers will pull off the biggest casting coup of the season.

Meanwhile, Alia reportedly walked out of Ramayan after she could not align her dates with the extensive timeline of the Nitesh Tiwari-directorial.

About Ramayan

Reports about Tiwari helming Ramayan first surfaced after the massive failure of Om Raut's Adipurush, which was also a retelling of the Hindu epic.

In Adipurush, Prabhas played the role of Lord Ram, Kriti played Sita, and Saif Ali Khan played Ravana. The film not just failed to perform at the box office, but it also courted numerous controversies, to the point that people called for the film's boycott.

Tiwari is yet to officially announce his Ramayan and the cast of the film.

