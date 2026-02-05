Splitsvilla 16's Akanksha Choudhary Calls Out Diksha Pawar For Chasing 'Clout & Attention' Over Slap Drama, Says 'Only Reason I'm Not Reacting Is...'

Splitsvilla Season 16 contestant Akanksha Choudhary called out Diksha Pawar for "shading" her for "clout and attention." Reacting to Diksha justifying her alleged slap, the Splitsvilla 16 fame took to her Instagram story to explain why she has chosen not to respond. Akanksha also accused Diksha of deliberately pushing a narrative that doesn't even exist.

Calling out Diksha, who allegedly justified slapping Akanksha in the show as seen in the promo, Akanksha wrote on her Instagram story, "I find it funny how some people shade others for clout and attention, when their entire personality revolves around me and a single promo fight that hasn't even made it to the episodes yet." Without naming anyone directly, Akanksha indirectly called out Diksha for giving interviews after her elimination and making remarks like "usko aur maarna chahiye tha."

Akanksha further accused Diksha of pushing an issue that doesn't even exist. From Akanksha's statement, it appeared that the slapping incident might not have occurred exactly as it was portrayed. She also explained why she has not reacted to Diksha's accusations so far, saying, "The only reason I'm not reacting to your BS is because I'm secure in who I am in what actually happened." Akanksha went on to claim that Diksha was anxious about the episode airing and was trying to set a narrative beforehand, writing, "When you have nothing else going for you, shading one person becomes the clout strategy."

Towards the end of her statement, Akanksha mentioned that "far worse" things had happened to her during Splitsvilla 6. Despite that, she said she never used her experiences for clout, to insult someone, or to push a false narrative. She concluded her statement by saying, "That's a line I won't cross even if that's exactly what you're trying to do."

After seeing Yogesh and Akanksha choose not to make a sacrifice for Himanshu Arora, Diksha wrote, "I gave up the show for my connection- hoping that my "friends" would protect him and not back-stab him in the name of the game. I was extremely disappointed and heartbroken when i saw the last episode." Diksha further told her fans that she would only know whether what she allegedly did to Akanksha, slapping her, was justified after watching the show.