Sadhguru met Game of Thrones Tormund and Twitter can't keep calm

Jaggi Vasudev, often referred to as Sadhguru, is one of the most famous gurus among the celebrities. From Karan Johar to Ranveer Singh, most of the B-Town celebs follow him.
Besides, he enjoys a lot of followers in foreign countries as well. Recently, he met the famous Game of Thrones character 'Tormund' in London and fans couldn't keep calm.
Sadhguru shared a picture with Norwegian actor Kristofer Hivju who played Tormund in GOT on Twitter. Both of them looked the happiest, while the former captioned "It was wonderful to meet Norwegian star #KristoferHivju, of the #GameofThrones fame, in London. –Sg"
GOT fans and Sadhaguru followers couldn't contain their excitement and went all out with their wit to post comments on the picture. One of the users said "Sadhguru is the king in the north."
Others also drew similarity between both the personalities and posted hilarious comments. Check out all the teets here :
Sadhguru has been one of the most prominent gurus from India, having a worldwide reach due to his educational institute Isha Foundation, a non-profit organization which offers Yoga programs around the world and is involved in social outreach, education and environmental initiatives.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)