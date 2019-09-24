Leonardo DiCaprio supports 'Cauvery Calling' initiated by Sadhguru

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has extended his support for the 'Cauvery Calling', a movement initiated by the Isha Foundation here.

"India's rivers are severely endangered with many of its smaller rivers vanishing. Join Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation in their fight to preserve the Cauvery river," the 'Titanic' star said in a message on his Facebook page recently.

The post was picked up and shared and liked widely and attracted several comments, an Isha release said on Monday.