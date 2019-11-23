Better than Season 8 of Game of Thrones: Twitter reacts to Maha twist

With a sudden twist in Maharashtra's political scenario with National Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar joining hands with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) to make Devendra Fadnavis the Chief Minister, not just politicians, but Twitterati have gone frenzy.
Connecting the politics with one of the most famous shows, Game of Thrones, people feel Maha politics is way better than the final season 8 of GOT.
Twitter users couldn't help but make memes out of this situation and using the most trending meme these days 'Gonna tell my kid...' one of the users said "Gonna tell my kid He is director of "Game of Thrones" #MaharashtraPolitics"
Other said "#MaharashtraPolitics finale looks much better than game of thrones finale😍😍"
Check out all the tweets here:
