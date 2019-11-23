‘More thrilling than World Cup 2019 final last-ball finish’: Twitter reacts to Maha Twist as Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Twitter went berserk on Saturday morning as Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM. President’s rule in Maharashtra was revoked at 5:47 AM.

While Sharad Pawar had announced yesterday that Uddhav Thackeray would be CM, speculation is still rife what transpired in the night. It should be remembered that this isn’t the first time that the NCP has bailed out BJP.