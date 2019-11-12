Maha Govt Formation: Best memes and jokes

As the impasse in government formation entered the 18th day and the prospect of President's rule loomed, Shiv Sena has broken its alliance with the NDA and have showed interest of staking claim of forming government in Maharashtra with support of NCP and Congress.
The political uncertainty continued in Maharashtra after a day of hectic political developments on Monday though there was some movement towards forming a non-BJP government in the state with the Shiv Sena talking to NCP, and the Congress holding a meeting of its working committee in the national capital. In the meanwhile, as the deadlock continues people took to Twitter to share hilarious memes and jokes.
Yesterday, amid impasse Shiv Sena spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and said, "All the unofficial BJP trolls tweeting old interviews have perhaps forgotten how their party began in Maharashtra and with whose support. Don’t be so thankless, karma watches&so do voters." After which she was trolled by netizens. A twitter user joked, “The odd-even scheme is now being implemented by the Shiv Sena for its spokespersons. Priyanka Chaturvedi on odd days will be INC spokesperson & even days Shiv Sena spokesperson.”
On the other hand, Shiv Sena’s senior leader and Mumbai South MP Arvind Sawant while praising Aaditya Thackeray told ANI, "Aaditya Thackeray has potential. Go to YouTube and check by yourself. What a potential that young boy is having. There is true leadership. He is a visionary leader of the country.” However, netizens joked on Sawant's statement.
The Sena, the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP's 105 members, had time till 7.30 pm to stake claim on a day marked by hectic parleys with its chief Uddhav Thackeray meeting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and having a telephonic conversation with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The NCP has 54 MLAs while the Congress has 44.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)