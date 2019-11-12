Maha Govt Formation: Best memes and jokes

As the impasse in government formation entered the 18th day and the prospect of President's rule loomed, Shiv Sena has broken its alliance with the NDA and have showed interest of staking claim of forming government in Maharashtra with support of NCP and Congress.

The political uncertainty continued in Maharashtra after a day of hectic political developments on Monday though there was some movement towards forming a non-BJP government in the state with the Shiv Sena talking to NCP, and the Congress holding a meeting of its working committee in the national capital. In the meanwhile, as the deadlock continues people took to Twitter to share hilarious memes and jokes.