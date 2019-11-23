Maha Twist: Five things you ought to know about BJP's new bestie and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

For years Ajit 'dada', as he is popularly known, has remained in the shadows of his larger than life uncle Sharad Pawar. But on in a major twist in the tale, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned its tables on rivals with a faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) breaking away under Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and forming government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis in the wee hours of Saturday morning. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister at Raj Bhavan.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar seems to be equally miffed with his nephew Ajit's decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I came to know at 7 am today about Ajit Pawar. I did not know before that. I will hold a press conference in some time. Uddhav too will address the media. I will speak elaborately then," the NCP chief said, clarifying that it was not his decision.