 'Sridevi Kapoor Chowk': BMC's Tribute To Late Veteran Actress; Names Junction After Her In Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor, who passed away on February 24, 2018, was honoured posthumously by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to a report in the Quint, a junction in the Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri was named after her as a tribute to her illustrious career in Indian cinema. The junction was reportedly named 'Sridevi Kapoor Chowk' as the late veteran actor had close ties with the area, as she resided in the Green Acres tower there.

Her Funeral Passed Through The Same Area

The decision to name the junction after Sridevi was taken after multiple requests from local residents and other local bodies, reflecting the profound admiration and affection the community harboured for the late actor. Sridevi's funeral procession had passed through the same area, further showcasing her deep connection with the locality.

While discussions about a biopic narrating Sridevi's life had circulated earlier, her husband, Boney Kapoor, voiced reservations about the project, said the report. He reportedly talked about Sridevi's private nature and advocated for maintaining her privacy even in death.

End Of An Era In Bollywood

Sridevi's untimely demise marked the end of an era in Bollywood, as she was hailed as the first female superstar of Indian cinema. Her passing sent shockwaves across the industry and her fans worldwide. The cause of her death was reported as 'accidental drowning,' which added to the mystery and speculation surrounding her tragic demise.

