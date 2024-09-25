Rubina Dilaik SLAMMED For Not Reacting To Sana Khan's ‘Husbands Allow Wives To Wear Anything' Comment: ‘Feminism Sirf Selective...'

Rubina Dilaik, a celebrated name in the entertainment industry is now a super mommy too. The actress, who has begun a podcast called ‘Kisi ne bataya nahi,’ where, she is seen interacting with new moms and the challenges they have navigated, recently found herself in between a lot of criticism and scrutiny.

Well, the actress had invited Sana Saiyad on her podcast where the two of them were seen talking about their journey of motherhood, the actress’ decision to leave the entertainment industry and more. In one of her statements, Sana remarked that she does not understand how do men ‘allow their wives to dress a certain way’ and how are they okay with other men calling them hot. Now, Rubina Dilaik, who is known for her outspoken and no nonsense personality is being subjected to public scrutiny after choosing to not react to Sana’s statements on the podcast.

One user, took to their Instagram handle to share the said clip of Sana and Rubina’s conversation and slammed her for not reacting to Sana’s statements. The said user wrote, “I am more disappointed by rubina. Feminism sirf selective purposes ke liye but for money I can promote shit.”

In the said podcast, Sana was asked by Rubina the reason behind leaving the entertainment industry and the former actress said, ”Pehle main full sleeves pehenti thi, then three-fourth hua and then half sleeves hua. I would be like, baap re mere hath dikh rahe hai. And then I reached sleeveless. Phir neeche se kum hote gaye. And then in my journey from sleeveless to backless, mujhe pata hi nahi chala ki shaitan ne mujhe as a woman nanga kab kar diya aur main is nangepan ko modernism aur liberal hona, is chiz ko power kab se samajne lag gayi?''

Well, by far, Rubina has neither reacted nor issued any clarification to these statements.