'Shaitaan Ne Nanga Kar Dia': Sana Saiyad Khan On What Triggered Her To Leave Entertainment Industry

Sana Khan, now a doting mother to a young boy, made headlines after she renounced the world of entertainment a few years ago. Ever since then, Sana, who later got married to Muslim cleric; Mufti Anas, has been on the path of preaching the teachings of her religion and has also been actively involved in the same.

In a recent interaction with Rubina Dilaik on her podcast 'Kisi ne bataya nahi,' Sana was quizzed about that one aspect that pushed her to give up the world of entertianment and embrace spirituality. Speaking of the same, the 'Wajah Tum Ho,' fame states that there were a lot of things that triggered this change for her. Sana says, ''As I said, there were a lot of things, I was born in a Muslim family and as a Muslim hum sabko pata hota hai what is halal and haram. I knew what I was doing was not correct as per my religion and as per what Allah orders because I was reading the Quran but I was not leading a life that Allah wants me to lead, you know.''

Further speaking about how, after Bigg Boss, she decided to read the translation of the Holy Quran, Sana says, ''Kyun ki the Quran was in the Arabic language and we do not know that language, we neglect it. Problem ye thi ke main Quran padhti thi par mujhe pata hi nahi wo kya kehti hai, mujhe ye bhi nahi pata tha ke Allah mujhse keh kya rahe hai. After I came out of Bigg Boss, I thought, I need to get a Quran which is translated. Us wakt meri life mein bahut sari aisi chizein bhi ho rahi thi which are now not worth talking, but apart from that, meri life mein bahut major change tha.''

Sana then revealed how despite having everything, she was unhappy and how, an aayat from Quran which spoke about Allah being the 'sukoon' one looks for, changed her life. Sana reveals that she realised that the 'peace' which was missing in her life was in her connection with the almighty.

Looking back at how she felt when she would see girls hugging boys out in the open, Sana states that she was surprised as she believed these were the things which were meant only for couples to be cherished in their private space. The actress says, ''Mere liye wo bahut sacred cheez thi, aur jab main ye dekhti thi ke road pe ladkiyan hath mila rahi hai aur gale mil rahi hai, and I was like 'kaise yaar gale mil rahe hai,' mere liye bahut badi baat thi. I would do something like this only with the person I love, that was the mindset I was coming from.''

Talking about her journey from 'full sleeves to backless clothes,' Sana says, ''Pehle main full sleeves pehenti thi, then three-fourth hua and then half sleeves hua. I would be like, baap re mere hath dikh rahe hai. And then I reached sleeveless. Phir neeche se kum hote gaye. And then in my journey from sleeveless to backless, mujhe pata hi nahi chala ki shaitan ne mujhe as a woman nanga kab kar diya aur main is nangepan ko modernism aur liberal hona, is chiz ko power kab se samajne lag gayi?''

''Aajki ladies, ladkiyo ko bicharo ka dimag yahi kar diya hai na ke jitna dikhoge utna matlab ke hot list mein aane ke liye, aap unki pictures dekho, top 10 hottest women, unko bhi nahi pata wo log ye kyu kar rahe hai. Aap sochte ho ke kapde utaar ne mein empowerement hai, jab ki I see so many women who are empowered without doing all this. It is the society that has brain washed you,'' says Sana.