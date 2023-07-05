Jai Ho Actress Sana Khan, Husband Mufti Anas Saiyad Blessed With Baby Boy; Watch Video

Former actress and Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan and her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday, July 5.

The new mommy shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram.

Sana shared an animated video which read, "Bismillah Ir-Rahman Ir-Rahim Assalamu Alaikum Allah Tala ne mukaddar mailikha phir usko pura kiya aur asaan kiya aur jab allah deta hai toh khush aur musarrat ke saath deta hai. Toh allah tala ne hame BETA diya."

Along with the clip, Sana wrote, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. It is Allah's trust, it is the best. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua's that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours."

Soon after Sana shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the new parents.

The former actress hadofficially announced that she is expecting her first child with Mufti Anas Saiyad in March 2023.

Sana, who was a part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss and has also featured in films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Wajah Tum Ho, quit the entertainment industry after marrying Anas in 2020.

When asked about embracing motherhood, Sana said earlier said in an interview that she is on cloud nine and it is a totally new and different journey for her. "As a woman, emotionally I have been facing many ups and downs. But it is a beautiful journey. I am waiting to have my baby in my arms," she gushed.

Sana's marriage and acting retirement

Sana and Anas got married in 2020, post which she announced that she has decided to quit showbiz. She had earlier said that she just wants to spend her life in the service of humanity and following the orders of her "creator".

Sana made her acting debut in Bollywood with 'Yehi Hai High Society' in 2005 and went on to star in 'Halla Bol', 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.