'Now Being Offered BHABHI Roles': Rubina Dilaik On The Kind Of Characters Offered To Her Post Pregnancy

Rubina Dilaik, now a doting mother to twin daughters; Jeeva and Edhaa has been away from fictional television after her stint in Colors TV's 'Shakti-Astitva Ehsas Ki.' The actress, who is back with a new season of her podcast 'Kisi ne bataya nahi,' where she is seen talking to fellow parents on navigating through their journey of parenthood, was recently seen interacting with her close friend and popular actor Sharad Kelkar on her show.

It was during this conversation that Sharad complimented Rubina on how she has maintained her body post delivering two daughters and how, she is now back in shape. Replying to the same, the Bigg Boss 14 winner reveals how she is being offered 'bhabhi' roles despite keeping herself so fit. Rubina said, ''Well, I am now being offered Bhabhi roles.''

The actress, who rose to fame with her stint in Choti Bahu was also recently seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi alone as her husband Abhinav Shukla and their daughters Jeeva and Edhaa were away from her in their home town. The actress however, kept Ganesh idol at home for 1 and a half days and post the visarjan, joined her family in their hometown.

For the uninformed, Rubina embraced motherhood last year in November and welcomed her twin daughters. However, she kept it under wraps for almost a month and revealed the same in Decmeber last year.

On the work front, the actress is now back with the third season of her podcast Kisi ne bataya nahi. She was seen interacting with her sister Rohini Dilaik and Sharad Kelkar in the last two episodes of the show.