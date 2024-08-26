Jannat Zubair Wishes Rubina Dilaik On Birthday With Unseen 'Adventure' Photos

By: Aanchal Choudhary | August 26, 2024
Social media sensation Jannat Zubair took to her Instagram handle to wish birthday girl Rubina Dilaik today.
The actresses developed a deep bond during their stint together on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
Ever since then, Jannat and Rubina have been spotted together on multiple occasions.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Jannat called Rubina her 'virgo twin' and wrote, ''Happiest birthday to my dearest virgo partner Rubiii😘 He’s to another year of adventures and laughter!!''
Rubina too took to her Instagram stories to reshare Jannat's birthday wish for her.
The actress is currently celebrating her birthday in Habaraduwa, Sri Lanka along with husband Abhinav Shukla.
Not just Jannat, Rubina also shared a great bond with Mr.Faisu during their stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi.