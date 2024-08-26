Rubina Dilaik Birthday: Ethnic Kurti Fashion Inspiration From The Actress

By: Rahul M | August 26, 2024
Indian actress Rubina Dilaik turns 38 today (August 27). On the occasion of her birthday, here are some ethnic kurti fashion inspirations from the star
All images from Rubina Dilaik's Instagram
Apart from her captivating acting skills, Rubina is known for her traditional couture, which is dominated by an array of exquisite kurti sets
You can opt for a vibrant-hued ensemble, just like the actress, for your morning traditional look
For festive occasions, a red velvet kurta adorned with intricate gold embroidery is the perfect attire you can choose
Channel Rubina's regal charm in a yellow traditional dress, styled with a matching dupatta and salwar
Apart from the glitz and glam, a comfortable and basic kurta, complemented with an ethnic jacket, can be an elevated look for any traditional event
Lastly, nothing can go wrong with a plain white kurta featuring colourful hand embroidery for a casual day outing or temple visit
Thanks For Reading!