Unseen Pictures From Rubina Dilaik's Birthday Getaway To Srilanka With Husband Abhinav Shukla

By: Aanchal Choudhary | August 27, 2024
Rubina Dilaik rang in her 33rd birthday with husband Abhinav Shukla on the 26th of August 2024.
The actress flew down to Srilanka to celebrate the same along with husband Abhinav Shukla.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina shared some unseen glimpses from her exotic birthday trip to Srilanka and also went ahead to thank husband Abhinav.
Rubina wrote, ''You made it Special Again♥️''
The actress who embraced motherhood last year was seen sneaking some quality time with husband Abhinav in Srilanka.
Known for her fashion sense too, the Shakti-astitva ke ehsaas ki actress was seen sporting some beautiful outfits on her vaccation.
Rubina's birthday co incided with Krishna Janmasthami and the actress also shared a glimpse of a 'Krishna mantra' she penned down on a piece of paper during her stay.