 Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Reveal Twins Edhaa & Jeeva's Faces For FIRST Time: 'Thankyou For Waiting Patiently' (PHOTOS)
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Reveal Twins Edhaa & Jeeva's Faces For FIRST Time: 'Thankyou For Waiting Patiently' (PHOTOS)

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla embraced parenthood in 2023 and welcomed their twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa.

Updated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
article-image

After a long wait, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have finally revealed the faces of their twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa for the first time ever, on the occasion of Navratri 2024 and the heartwarming photos will surely melt your hearts. The couple became parents on November 27, 2023.

Sharing the photos, the duo wrote, "On this auspicious occasion of Navratri introducing Edhaa & Jeeva (E&J) . Thankyou all for waiting patiently!"

Check out the photos:

article-image

Rubina and Abhinav arranged a small puja ceremony after in December 2023 after the birth of their daughters, where they shared photos for the first time to mark one month since their arrival.

Sharing the photos, the they wrote, "Excited and extremely happy to share that our daughters , Jeeva and Edhaa are one month old Today Universe blessed us on the auspicious day of Gurpurab ! Send in your wishes For our angels."

article-image

On the work front, Rubina is currently hosting the podcast, Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show,

Rubina and Abhinav announced pregnancy in 2023 on social media with the caption, "We promised we will TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!"

Rubina is well-known for her portrayal of Radhika Shastri in Chotti Bahu, which marked her acting debut. Later, she played the role of a transgender woman, Soumya Singh, in Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

article-image

She also emerged as the winner of the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

