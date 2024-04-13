Rubina Dilaik Opens Up On Breaking Down Due To Lack Of Sleep After The Birth Of Her Twin Daughters

A devoted mother, a talented actress, and now a talk show host, Rubina Dilaik proves there's nothing she can't do. Back with the second season of her talk show 'Kisi ne bataya nahi,' she delves into discussions on life after motherhood with fellow new mothers, offering valuable insights and assistance.

The actress was seen indulging in an insightful conversation with Debina Bonarjee on her show this time around. While both the actresses could be seen sharing their experiences with two daughters, Rubina spoke about facing a surge of emotions postpartum and how it was affecting her sleep.

Recounting a moment of extreme exhaustion, Rubina revealed, "''Ek extreme aisa time aa gaya tha jab mera complete breakdown ho gaya tha. I started feeling that I need help. I would wake up in the middle of the night and keep crying , wondering what is happening to me and thinking of the fact that I was not able to complete my sleep.''

Discussing how her husband, Abhinav Shukla, supported her, Rubina shared, "Then one day, Abhinav told me lets do this one thing. He proposed taking one baby with him and leaving the other with my mother, allowing me to sleep alone in a separate room. Despite discussing this for a week or more, I couldn't bring myself to do it, even though just a few hours of good sleep could make a difference. On the 10th day, he forced me, and I finally slept in a different room. However, I kept waking up to check the baby monitor, ensuring everything was okay. I'd go outside the room to hear if all was well, if the babies have burped, if the diapers have been changed. I could just not settle.''

Rubina's conversation with Debina was filled with insightful anecdotes, heartfelt emotions, and helpful advice for new mothers.