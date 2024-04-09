Rubina Dilaik Reveals Of Forgetting Which Of Her Twin Daughters She Just Fed

Rubina Dilaik, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and a devoted mother, is gearing up for the second season of her show 'Kisi ne bataya nahi.' The actress took to her Instagram yesterday to announce the news and hinted at revealing her daughters' faces in one of the upcoming episodes.

Today, she shared a teaser of the first episode of her podcast 'Kisi ne bataya nahi' on her social media handle. In this episode, Rubina engages in a conversation with Sugganddha Mishra about her journey as a mother. The clip features both ladies sharing their respective incidents, with Sugganddha mentioning even the hair of her extension coming out. Rubina then reveals that she forgot which of her twin daughters she had just fed, much to Sugganddha's surprise, leading to a hearty laugh.

Rubina also expresses her belief that once someone becomes a mother, they cannot revert to their old life. The episode has been well-received by fans, who have praised Rubina for the insightful conversation.

For those unfamiliar, Rubina announced the birth of her twin daughters a month after they were born on November 27th last year. She and Abhinav named their daughters Jeeva and Edhaa respectively.