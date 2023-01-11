RRR's win at Golden Globes 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, others laud Naatu Naatu's victory

The whole of India erupted with joy on Wednesday morning as the song 'Naatu Naatu' from the country's very own film 'RRR' picked the Golden Globe award for the Best Original Song.

As soon the team of 'RRR', including filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, received the award, congratulatory wishes poured in for the stars from all corners of the country.

Not just fans but several celebrities too took their respective social media handles to congratulate 'RRR' on its thumping victory.

Celebs congratulate 'RRR' team

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter handle to celebrate the win and wrote, "What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! Golden Globes Best Original Song - Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu!! Take a Bow! Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli!! India is proud of you!"

"#NaatuNaatu is all about the celebration of Music 🎶 & Dance. India & the World is dancing with you today!!" he added.

Shah Rukh Khan shared that he celebrated 'Naatu Naatu's win by dancing to it. "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!" he tweeted.

South superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!! This year couldn't have started on a better note! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire team of #RRR... Many more to come!!"

RRR at Oscars

The massive victory for 'RRR' has only further boosted its chance to win an award at the Oscars 2023. While the film is already being lauded and celebrated across the globe, it was recently screened for the members of the Academy, during which it received a standing ovation.

For those unversed, 'RRR' has found a spot for itself in the Music (Original Song) category for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu'. With this, it has become the first Indian song to be shortlisted for Oscars.

About RRR

'RRR' stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

