Golden Globes 2023: From Naatu Naatu to House of the Dragon, here's the complete list of winners

The prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023 saw some of the most historic and surprising wins this year, one of the winners being India's very own 'RRR'.

Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, this year's ceremony, the first since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced a nearly two-year boycott due to the lack of diversity among its membership, made a smashing comeback.

Have a look at the complete list of winners in the films category:

BEST FILM (DRAMA)- The Fabelmans

BEST FILM (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST DIRECTOR- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA)- Austin Butler, Elvis

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) - Cate Blanchett, Tar

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST SCREENPLAY - Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM - Argentina, 1985 from Argentina.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - Naatu Naatu, RRR

List of winners in the television category:

BEST SERIES (DRAMA) - House of the Dragon

BEST SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Abbott Elementary

BEST LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM - The White Lotus

BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) - Zendaya, Euphoria 2

BEST ACTOR (DRAMA) - Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST ACTRESS (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) - Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST ACTOR (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) - Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA or MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Julia Garner, Ozark

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA or MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) - Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM)- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

