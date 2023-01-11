Golden Globes 2023: From Naatu Naatu to House of the Dragon, here's the complete list of winners

The prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023 saw some of the most historic and surprising wins this year, one of the winners being India's very own 'RRR'.
Hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, this year's ceremony, the first since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association faced a nearly two-year boycott due to the lack of diversity among its membership, made a smashing comeback.
Have a look at the complete list of winners in the films category:
BEST FILM (DRAMA)- The Fabelmans
BEST FILM (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST DIRECTOR- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST ACTOR (DRAMA)- Austin Butler, Elvis
BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) - Cate Blanchett, Tar
BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BEST SCREENPLAY - Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM - Argentina, 1985 from Argentina.
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - Naatu Naatu, RRR
List of winners in the television category:
BEST SERIES (DRAMA) - House of the Dragon
BEST SERIES (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Abbott Elementary
BEST LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM - The White Lotus
BEST ACTRESS (DRAMA) - Zendaya, Euphoria 2
BEST ACTOR (DRAMA) - Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
BEST ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
BEST ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
BEST ACTRESS (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) - Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
BEST ACTOR (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) - Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (DRAMA or MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Julia Garner, Ozark
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (DRAMA or MUSICAL/COMEDY) - Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM) - Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR (LIMITED/ANTHOLOGY SERIES or TV FILM)- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
