Photos: Who wore what at Golden Globes 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2023
Biggest stars from across the globe walked the red carpet of Golden Globes 2023. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli from India wore a black sherwani with a red dhoti
AFP
Ram Charan looked dapper in a black bandhgala
AFP
Jr NTR stole hearts in a black and white tux, complete with a bow
AFP
Selena Gomez slayed in a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves
AFP
Andrew Garfield arrived in a simple yet stylish Mustard hued tuxedo on the red carpet
AFP
Kaley Cuoco flaunted her baby bump in a lavender gown on the red carpet
AFP
Austin Butler entered the building in a traditional black tux
AFP
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg too took the classic route in a black tuxedo
AFP
Jamie Lee Curtis looked regal in a black gown with a lace floor-length cape
AFP
Quinta Brunson rocked a black and pink mermaid gown on the Golden Globes red carpet
AFP
Jeremy Allen White looked dapper in a tux on the Golden Globes red carpet
AFP
