Photos: Who wore what at Golden Globes 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2023

Biggest stars from across the globe walked the red carpet of Golden Globes 2023. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli from India wore a black sherwani with a red dhoti

AFP

Ram Charan looked dapper in a black bandhgala

AFP

Jr NTR stole hearts in a black and white tux, complete with a bow

AFP

Selena Gomez slayed in a strapless purple velvet Valentino gown with matching puff sleeves

AFP

Andrew Garfield arrived in a simple yet stylish Mustard hued tuxedo on the red carpet

AFP

Kaley Cuoco flaunted her baby bump in a lavender gown on the red carpet

AFP

Austin Butler entered the building in a traditional black tux

AFP

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg too took the classic route in a black tuxedo

AFP

Jamie Lee Curtis looked regal in a black gown with a lace floor-length cape

AFP

Quinta Brunson rocked a black and pink mermaid gown on the Golden Globes red carpet

AFP

Jeremy Allen White looked dapper in a tux on the Golden Globes red carpet

AFP

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: RRR wins Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu
Find out More