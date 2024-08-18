 'Rich Gang': Bigg Boss 16 Winner MC Stan Buys Swanky Car Worth ₹1.5 Crore, Flaunts His New 'Whip' (PHOTOS)
Rapper MC Stan, aka Altaf Shaikh, who is known for living a life of luxury, recently purchased a new luxury car.

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
Rapper MC Stan, aka Altaf Shaikh, who gained immense fame after winning the title of the reality show Bigg Boss 16, is renowned for his luxurious lifestyle. Recently, he added to his collection by purchasing a new luxury car and proudly shared photos of his latest acquisition on social media.

The rapper's car is a brand new Defender 110, valued at ₹1.5 crore. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "new whip. Eeuuuuuuuuu. Make moves in silence. Let your defender make the noise. Rich gangg. Alhamdulillah." The car, well-known for its robust build and cutting-edge features.

Check out the photos:

As soon as Stan posted the pictures on his social media handle, fans flooded the comment section with joy and congratulatory wishes. A user wrote, "Rikshaw se rover." Another added, "Ayeee STAANNYYY BASTI KA LADKA CELEBRITY BANGYELA."

A third user said, "Pehle mai ghumneka rickshaw mai abhi mai ghumta defender mai." Another comment read, "idol basti ka hasti. G. O. A. T. " "main riksha mein sota, ameer log ke bathroom jitna utna mere ghar that," added another.

Recently, MC Stan revealed that he and his girlfriend, Anam Sheikh (Buba), parted ways.  In his Instagram story, he wrote, "Breakup (mending heart emoji)."

Further, expressing his pain and grief, the rapper penned, "Even the strongest feelings expire when ignored and taken for granted."

During his stay in Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan became close friends with Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. They were even called mandali by their co-contestants.

