Rhea Chakraborty Goes On Bike Ride With Boyfriend Nikhil Kamath In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has allegedly found love again as she is said to be in a relationship with Nikhil Kamath, India's youngest billionaire and co-founder of Zerodha, a leading stock brokerage and financial services company. The couple was spotted enjoying quality time together on Saturday, August 17.

In the viral video, Rhea is seen enjoying a bike ride with her lover, Nikhil, in Mumbai. Dressed casually and wearing black facemasks, the couple was spotted cruising through the city together.

Check out the video:

Rumours about Rhea and Nikhil's romance started doing the rounds after the duo were spotted arriving together at a party along with comedian Tanmay Bhatt.

Before dating Chakraborty, Nikhil had been dating Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar since 2021. The two were even spotted together on multiple occasions and it was said that they had moved in together. The couple parted ways for reasons that remain unknown.

Nikhil had earlier married Amanda Puravankara. They tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on April 18, 2019, in Florence, Italy; however, they got separated in 2021.

Meanwhile, before dating Nikhil, Rhea was in a relationship with Bunty Sajdeh, who is Seema Sajdeh's brother.

Rhea was earlier dating actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide in 2020. Soon after his death, she was arrested on September 8, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug-related case that surfaced during Sushant's death probe.

Along with Rhea, her brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also arrested in the case. She got bail a month later, on October 4. While he was released in December.