'Gratitude': Rhea Chakraborty REACTS After Bombay HC Quashes LOC Issued Against Her By CBI In SSR Death Case

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has reacted after the Bombay High Court quashed Look Out Circulars (LOC) issued by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against her as well as her family members. For those unversed, the LOCs were issued against Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty, an Army veteran, in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in 2020.

The LOCs restricted them from foreign travel without prior approval from the court.

Soon after it was reported that the LOCs have been quashed, Rhea took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Gratitude," and added a folded hand emoticon.

Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act post the death of her then boyfriend, actor Sushant. They are currently out on bail in the case.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. After a case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Rhea by Sushant's parents, a parallel probe into alleged drug procurement by her also began on the basis of her WhatsApp chats.

Rhea was arrested in September 2020 and was later shifted to the Byculla jail where she spent almost six weeks.

Rhea was out of work for several years and in April 2023, she started the shoot of MTV Roadies season 19. She was one of the gang leaders on the reality show. On the film front, she was last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre, which featured Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and others.