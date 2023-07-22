Rekha's Biography Says She Is In Live-In Relationship With Secretary Farzana, Makes SHOCKING Claims About Husband's Suicide

Rekha with Farzana at an event |

Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha has always been surrounded with mysteries and controversies, especially when it came to her love life. The actress was famously in love with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and she was all over the news when her entrepreneur husband died by suicide in 1990 while she was away in London.

And now, a new biography on the life and times of the actress has made some shocking claims about Rekha and her "live-in relationship" with her female secretary Farzana.

Rekha's 'live-in relationship' with secretary

Several excerpts from the biography written by Yaseer Usman, titled 'Rekha: The Untold Story', have surfaced online. According to one of the excerpts from the book, Rekha is in a live-in relationship with her secretary Farzana and the latter is said to control every aspect of the actress' life.

The excerpt from the book reads, "Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can't live without her. In fact, only Rekha’s trusted secretary Farzana — who some have claimed is her lover — is permitted inside her bedroom; not even domestic help are allowed entry."

The book further claims that Farzana controls and monitors each and every aspect of Rekha's life and her household. "She is a formidable gatekeeper and is said to vet each phone call and choreograph practically every minute of Rekha’s life. Rekha has clothed herself in mystique and secrecy — and it is Farzana who makes it possible for her to have such a hermetic existence," the book claims.

Farzana reason behind Rekha's husband's suicide?

The biography went on to make some shocking claims about the death of Rekha's husband as well. The actress got married to Delhi-based businessman Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990, however, her marriage lasted only for seven months, as Aggarwal died by suicide in the same year, while Rekha was away in London.

The book claims that Farzana was the reason behind Aggarwal's death. However, when the businessman decided to end his life, he had left behind a note in which he mentioned that he did not blame anyone for his drastic step, and certainly not Rekha.

However, the book mentioned that post Aggarwal's demise, Rekha was labelled as a witch and a murderess, and that several industry veterans including Subhash Ghai and Anupam Kher had turned their back against her.

