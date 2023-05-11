Throwback Thursday: When Rekha and Imran Khan were rumoured to get married

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is all over the news of late after he was arrested in his country resulting into massive protests.

The news has been trending in India too, and not many know, but Khan had always been quite popular in our country.

Before foraying into politics, Khan was a world-renowned cricketer, and during those days, he was quite infamous for his numerous love affairs as well. He was linked up with several actresses in India too, but the most-talked-about rumour of them all was the one which claimed that Khan was to marry Bollywood diva Rekha.

Were Imran Khan, Rekha supposed to get married?

Khan visited India quite often during his time as a cricketer and it was during those meetings that he had managed to woo Rekha.

In 1985, a report was published in a newspaper which had then stated that Khan and Rekha were very much in love and the two were, in fact, planning to take the plunge.

The article carried the headline, "Rekha Imran to wed? His inswing perfected". It further mentioned that the former cricketer was spotted spending most of his April in 1985 in Mumbai.

"During this period, he and Rekha were seen enjoying each other's company on the sea beach, at the residence of Prem Shivar Godarj, at night clubs and at spots specially developed for privacy seeking pairs," a part of the article read.

The article had also mentioned that Rekha's mother was quite fond of Khan and she felt that he was "best suited as life partner to her daughter".

The article had also stated that Khan was linked up with actresses Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi in the past too.

Rekha's love life and marriage

Rekha and Khan's relationship did not work out eventually and in 1990, the actress got married to Delhi-based industrialist Mukesh Aggarwal.

However, her marriage did not last for long as within a few months after the wedding, Aggarwal died by suicide while Rekha was in London. He was reported to be struggling with mental health issues and the actress got to know of it only after the wedding.

Later, Rekha was famously rumoured to be in a relationship with Amitabh Bachchan, but after he was married to Jaya Bachchan.

Rekha and Amitabh were one of the most-loved pairs of B-Town and they first acted together in 'Do Anjaane'. Their last film together was 'Silsila', and in the film too, their characters were shown to have extra-marital affair.