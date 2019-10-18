From Deepika-Ranbir-Alia to Rekha-Amitabh-Jaya: Legendary Bollywood love triangles through the ages

Bollywood has witnessed its share when it comes to on and off screen love triangles. Not to be brutal, but as they say, one person’s trash is another’s treasure. From flings, marriages, to extra marital affairs, here’s a rundown of Bollywood actresses who fell in love with the same man.
Jaya Bachchan - Amitabh Bachchan – Rekha
This trio has been a hot topic for decades. Amitabh and Jaya, one of the power couples in Bollywood, had their marriage hit a roadblock when new of Big B’s involvement with Rekha hit the tabloids. While everyone has moved on, and even greet each other in public, there have been instances when things have gotten awkward among the three and their family.
Priyanka Chopra - Shahid Kapoor - Kareena Kapoor
Kareena and Shahid were always vocal about their relationship, when things were a paradise for the lovebirds. However, post their split, Shahid was rumoured to have dated Priyanka Chopra. While Sasha and PC never made it public, the cold war between Priyanka and Kareena on Koffee With Karan, gave gossip mongers a reason to believe that all is not well. However, the actresses have moved on and even shared the same podium recently.
Deepika Padukone - Ranbir Kapoor - Katrina Kaif
Deepika and Ranbir were Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple for a long time, until infidelity struck their blossoming relationship. Ranbir eloped with Katrina, breaking Deepika’s heart. This didn’t go well between the two leading ladies and always maintained silence when asked of each other. However, Katrina and Ranbir called it quits, and post Deepika’s marriage to Ranveer, DP is on good terms with Ranbir and Katrina. However, the Kapoor lad and Kat haven’t resolved anything yet.
Katrina Kaif - Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt
Katrina and Alia were the best of friends for a long time. They were gym buddies and also lauded each other in public. However, things changed when Alia began dating Ranbir. While the actresses have continued to maintain their friendship, it is only in terms of respect.
Amrita Singh - Saif Ali Khan - Kareena Kapoor
Saif Ali Khan found love for the second time in Kareena Kapoor after and ugly divorce from his ex-wife Amrita Singh. However, the trio has formed a modern family now, as their kids Taimur, Ibrahim and Sara are very close to each other and share an unbreakable bond.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)