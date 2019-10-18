Entertainment

Saif finally comments on Sara and Kartik's relationship, says 'if she has chosen him, then he must be nice'

It was reported that the two actors were dating after Sara confessed on Koffee With Karan about her crush on Kartik.

All set to expand his horizons as a Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan, Saif Ali Khan has been promoting his upcoming film in full swing. He has always challenged himself when it comes to working and has taken risks, making him one of the most versatile actors in the industry. Just like her Abba, Sara Ali Khan has also been one of the best new-age debutantes we have come across in a long time.

It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories â¤ï¸ð Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for making my dream come trueð¤ð¤© I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already missðð¼ ð Thank you @kartikaaryan for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffeeâs about you to chaiâs with you, I wish we could do it all over again âï¸ ð§¿ð Iâm going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit ð¤­ð¤¦ð»ââï¸ Imtiaz Aliâs next with @kartikaaryan and @randeephooda. â¬ âªReleasing on 14th Feb 2020.

After wrapping her shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s frequent meet-ups led the rumour mills churning. It was reported that the two actors were dating after Sara confessed on Koffee With Karan about her crush on Kartik. In the episode, Saif Ali Khan joked about being okay with Kartik taking Sara if he has money.

During the Laal Kaptaan promotions, he finally had something to say about their alleged relationship and went on to say that he trusts Sara’s values. He says Sara usually likes nice people and Kartik might be a lovely guy because he has known what kind of things Sara is drawn to. Talking more about the two, he says if Sara has chosen him, then he must be nice.

