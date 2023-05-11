Pakistani celebs Adnan Siddiqui, Armeena Khan and others slam Imran Khan's arrest: 'Shameful and shocking'

Adnan Siddiqui | Instagram

Following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, several Pakistani celebrities have expressed their anger on social media platforms.

Ever since the former Prime Minister of Pakistan was arrested, violent protests and riots that have erupted across the country, causing significant destruction of property and loss of life. Reportedly, the unrest in various regions has led to eight deaths and nearly 300 injuries.

Celebrities REACT to Imran Khan's arrest

Actor Adnan Siddiqui condemned the arrest and wrote on Twitter, "Shameful and shocking to see a former PM being dragged like a petty criminal. Never in the history of our country were such scenes witnessed. Power has surely gone to the ruling dispensation’s head. #ImranKhan."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He also appealed people not to protest and vandalise public property.

"Fervent appeal to all those protesting—please don’t vandalise public property. It’s our money, every tax payer including you, has contributed to building the nation. You are destroying your own country. Act wisely," he wrote in another tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistani singer Annie Khalid tweeted, "Please get out of your homes guys. He’s in jail FOR US. His entire career of political struggle comes down to today. He’s telling us to fight for our constitutional rights, please GET OUT THERE AND PROTEST."

On the other hand, Pakistani actress Armeena Khan reportedly said, "Dozens in riot gear arresting a 70 year old who can barely walk. For shame! was this necessary? He said he was ready to go to jail if need be peacefully. Disgusting."

According to media reports, other known Pak celebs like Hasan Raheem and Wasim Akram have also reacted to Imran Khan’s arrest on social media.