The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 6: Sudipto Sen's film is unstoppable at ₹68 crore

The bans and opposition seem to have no effect on 'The Kerala Story' which is unstoppable at the box office.

'The Kerala Story' has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer released online, and since the time the film hit silver screens on May 5, it has sparked a massive political upheaval in the country.

But despite all the backlash that the film has been receiving from a section of the society, it continues to remain unaffected and in fact, looks like the buzz -- positive or negative -- is only helping with the film's publicity.

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed on Thursday that 'The Kerala Story' has been witnessing a surprising growth during the week. While films generally start seeing a decline in collections after the first weekend, this does not seem to be the case for 'The Kerala Story'.

On Wednesday, the film saw a growth of 7.72 per cent as it minted Rs 12 crore. 'The Kerala Story' had opened with Rs 8.03 crore, followed by Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.40 crore on Sunday, Rs 10.07 crore on Monday and Rs 11.14 crore on Tuesday.

The total revenue generated by 'The Kerala Story' until now stands at a staggering Rs 68.86 crore, and if the current trend continues the film will easily enter the Rs 100 crore club this weekend.

'The Kerala Story' controversy

'The Kerala Story' has been the talk of the town of late owing to its controversial nature. The film is said to be based on the true story of three Kerala women who were tricked into joining the ISIS in Syria and Iraq through love jihad.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in lead roles. It has been helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Protests have erupted in several states after political leaders claimed that the film has been made with the intention of propagating hate against a religion. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself slammed the makers for tarnishing the image of the southern state with the film.

The West Bengal government has banned the film in the state, while Tamil Nadu theatre owners have refused to screen it citing law and order scare.

On the other hand, 'The Kerala Story' has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and special screenings were organised in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and other regions.

