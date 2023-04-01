Ravi Kishan denies extra-marital affair rumours with Nagma: ‘Everyone knew I was married’

Ravi Kishan, who entered politics after a successful acting career, has finally broken the silence on his rumoured relationship with former co-star ‘Nagma’ on the popular show, Aap Ki Adalat.

The actor was grilled with a barrage of questions from the host Rajat Sharma, including the much-talked-about controversy.

Here's what he said

Kishan explained that the rumours of their affair were simply because they worked together in many blockbuster films. "We used to do films because they were successful, and we were good friends. Moreover, everyone was aware that I am married," he said.

The actor went on to express his admiration for his wife, Preeti Shukla, whom he says has been by his side since the beginning of his career, even when he had no money. "I respect and am scared of my wife, and I have revealed this before that I even touch her feet. My wife has been with me from the start," he said.

Credits wife for the humbling experience

Kishan also admitted that he had become arrogant after achieving success in the film industry and that it was his wife who suggested that he participate in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.

“My personality underwent a huge change after being inside the reality show for three months. It’s true that I became more popular, but I also became a normal being. I understood my family, kids and wife and cleared things with them,” he stated.

Nagma also refuted the rumours

Meanwhile, Nagma had also addressed the rumours of their relationship in an interview with The Telegraph in 2009, stating that there was nothing wrong with bonding well with a co-star. "In reel life, we play husband-wife or lovers, so you need some comfort level outside of the camera as well," she said.

Kishan's confession on Aap Ki Adalat has put an end to the rumours that have been circulating for years. The actor's humble and respectful attitude towards his wife and family is commendable, and his experience in Bigg Boss has clearly had a positive impact on his life.