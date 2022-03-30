Ravi Kishan's elder brother Ramesh Shukla dies, actor says 'bade bhaiya ko nahi bacha saka'

Actor Ravi Kishan's elder brother Ramesh Shukla passed away on Wednesday. According to several media reports, he was battling cancer for a long time and took his last breath at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi.

The Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician took to Twitter to share the sad news with his followers.

He wrote, "दुःखद समाचार..! आज मेरे बड़े भाई श्री रमेश शुक्ला जी का एम्स हॉस्पिटल दिल्ली में दुःखद निधन हो गया है l बहुत कोशिश किया पर बड़े भईया को नहीं बचा सका, पिता जी के बाद बड़े भाई का जाना पीड़ा दायक महादेव आपको अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान प्रदान करें l कोटि कोटि नमन l ओम शांति".

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath paid their condolences on Twitter.

Reportedly, Shukla’s mortal remains will be brought back to Varanasi for last rites and Ravi Kishan will perform the last rites.

Ramesh was the second of three brothers.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:49 PM IST