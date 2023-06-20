Rashmika Mandanna Wraps Up Animal Shoot, Heaps Praises Upon Her Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor And Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

On Tuesday, the makers of the upcoming family drama film 'Animal' wrapped up the film's shoot. National crush of India Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to pen a heartfelt note about the amazing experience that she will cherish for days to come. While she shared pictures from the sets of the film on her Instagram and Twitter feed, she shared her thoughts on her Instagram stories.

Showering praises upon her co-star Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika shared that she was extremely nervous before commencing shoot for the film. Appreciating her co-star, she said, 'God has really taken his time to make Ranbir perfect'. The 'Pushpa' actress found him to a brilliant actor and amazing human.

The actor continued, "Rkaaaaaay. I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor, I was a super nervous but my god!! - Our little secret.. god has really taken his time to make him perfect ya..Brilliant actor Amaaaaazing human Everything else Crazy no? Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya..I only wish the best for him for life and woahhhh...wait! Haveeeee to say this, RK in Animal is bomb. I don't think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming soonnnn.. I am super duper excited for the team. Amit sir has made it so easy for us to perform with Sir's lighting's and all, loved it. I got to work with @anilskapoor sir also...he's also been so nice to me.. Animal team.. they rock ya. I love them.. I loved every day that I shot with them. They are special to me. Big bigger biggest hugs to all of them. I hope I get to spend more time with the team but if I don't .. at least you will know how special they are to me.. every word I've said here I meant it. I want to tell the team - 'Thank you for being so awesome'."

Sharing pictures on her feed, the actress captioned the post saying, '#Animal .. pieces of my heart.'

Post the shoot of Animal, Rashmika is all set to resume shoot on the much-awaited sequel 'Pushpa: The Rule' with Allu Arjun.

In a note for the team of the film, she expressed, "20/6/2023. Dear diary. Today.. hmm no actually last night I had night shoot and I just wrapped up and I am back in Hyderabad and tonight I start work on Pushpa 2. But first I wanted to say a few things about how much I loved working on the sets of #Animal. Initially na.. the film came so suddenly to me, was really surprising but I was extremely extremely excited for Animal Cz of course I wanted to work with the whole team. I think I've shot for about 50 days now for this film.. and now that it's over, I am starting to feel one big void. I absolutely loved working with my boys to the extent that they have and will always have a special place in my heart. The whole team are such darlings ya.. everyone who I worked with on set are so professional and yet so kind-hearted and I in fact kept mentioning to them that I would've loveeeed to work with them for 1000 more times and I'd still be so happy."

The 'Geetha Govindam' also praised her Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She said, "So 1st @sandeepreddy.vanga is awesome- everyone knows that he is so obsessed with his craft and character creation that the clarity he comes with for all the scenes and also the freedom he gives to artists is just absolutely amazing. My acting or performance depends directly & entirely on the director is something I think you now know and so tomorrow if people like what they see of me in Animal - all credit goes to whom you know."

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. Slated to release in cinemas on August 11, the film will clash opposite Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2.