 Rashami Desai Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts, Recalls Being Homeless For 4 Nights: 'Slept In My Audi A6'
Rashami Desai revealed that she had a debt of Rs 3.5 crore and shared how she faced financial difficulties post-divorce from Nandish Sandhu.

Updated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Rashami Desai is a popular face in the television industry. She is best known for her role as Tapasya Thakur in the hit TV serial Uttaran, which also starred Tina Dutta in the lead. Recently, the actress opened up about facing financial difficulties following her divorce from Nandish Sandhu.

Speaking to Paras Chhabra on his podcast, Rashami said that she had a debt of Rs. 3.5 crore as she had purchased an apartment worth Rs. 2.5 crore. "I remember there was a total debt of Rs 3.25–3.5 crore on me. I thought everything was fine but then suddenly, my show was shut down," she said.

Rashami also revealed that she had cut off contact with her family and spent four days living out of her Audi A6, sleeping in the car. She said that she survived on meals costing Rs 20, which were eaten by rickshaw drivers at the time.

"It used to come in a plastic bag that had daal and chawal mixed and they would give two rotis along with it. It would have some stones also but I ate that anyway.” Rashami added.

Later, she bagged the lead role in Dil Se Dil Tak, where she starred opposite Sidharth Shukla and Jasmine Bhasin, after which things turned up for her and she cleared off her loan.

Rashami further revealed that, despite clearing her debts, she was not happy and continued to work without sleeping. The actress also opened up about having suicidal thoughts. "At that time, I started thinking, I would rather die,” she shared.

On the work front, Rashami has several projects in her pipeline, including Mission Laila, Hisaab Barabar, Mom Tane Nai Samjay, Chambe Di Booti and Evara-Blessing Of God.

