'This Beauty Should Definitely Reach People': Actress Rashami Desai On Her Visit To Ram Mandir In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Popular television actor Rashami Desai, on Friday visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh to seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

Speaking to ANI, Rashami expressed deep appreciation for the beauty of Ayodhya, and said that there's no need to travel abroad when India offers such unique beauty.

"I don't think people need to go anywhere outside of India. Talking about Ayodhya, I feel that the beauty here is unique both during the day and night. This beauty should definitely reach people," Rashami said.

Praising the well-organized arrangements at the temple, Rashami said, " The arrangements here are quite good. I had mentioned before and I'm saying it again now because I didn't face any difficulties. There are many stalls set up here, and everything is well-organized. It's so beautiful here that if I get the chance, I would definitely like to shoot a film here."

Rashami Desai On The Beauty Of The Ram Mandir

Further speaking about the beauty of the temple Rashami added, "The temple is so beautiful, even though it's still under construction. I think in a few years when the temple is fully completed, it will look even more beautiful, and I would like to come back and visit. Even as a tourist, if someone comes and sees the temple, they will fall in love with it. When I entered the temple, I felt very good... I felt peace. The idol is as serene as it is powerful. You can feel its aura when you step inside the temple. That energy is palpable."

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, steeped in centuries of history and spirituality, holds profound significance for millions of devotees worldwide. Its inauguration on 22 January 2024, marked a historic milestone in India's cultural and religious landscape, eliciting joy and fervour among believers.