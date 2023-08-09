Ranveer Singh's Fan Gets His Autograph Tattooed On Wrist, Actor's Reaction Goes Viral

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark in just 10 days. The actor has a massive fan following and it has only grown by leaps and bounds after his performance in the film.

Ranveer's fans are often seen showering him with love, and the actor too makes sure to give it back to them with interest. Recently, a female fan of the actor surprised him by getting his signature tattooed on her wrist, and Ranveer's excitement knew no bounds seeing it.

The incident happened a few days ago, during the promotions of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', but the video of the same has now gone viral on the internet.

Ranveer's fan gets his sign inked

A fangirl of the actor, named Mahika, took to her Instagram handle to share Ranveer's reaction when she showed her tattoo to him during one of the public screenings of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

In the video, Ranveer can be seen hugging Mahika and singing 'Jhumka Gira Re' with her in the theatre. The actor's energy in the video is palpable and he can be seen grooving with his fan, who looked clearly over the moon.

Mahika also penned a heartfelt note for Ranveer, which read, "I don’t know how but you have the capability of filling people’s heart with so much joy & love just by being you ❤️‍🩹I hope you always feel that, & much much more deep love & happiness in life too."

Ranveer Singh's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was announced on Wednesday that Ranveer is all set to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's 'Don' franchise and take forward the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have played the iconic antihero earlier.

Ranveer will be seen playing the badass don in 'Don 3'. There is no update as to who will play the female lead opposite to him.

Besides, if reports are to be believed, the actor has also been roped in to play the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's pet project 'Baiju Bawra', but no official statement has been released yet.

