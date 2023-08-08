Ranveer Singh Took Over 1 Month To Learn Kathak For Rocky Aur Rani: 'It Was Difficult To Imbibe Grace'

Actor Ranveer Singh is receiving positive reviews for his performance as Rocky Randhawa in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He has also garnered praises from critics and audience for his kathak sequence in the film.

In the Durga Puja sequence during the second half of the film, Ranveer grooves to Dola Re Dola with Tota Roy Chowdhary, who plays the role of Alia Bhatt's character Rani's father. Both the actors are seen dressed in red outfits during their performance.

On Monday, Ranveer conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and answered several questions related to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Replying to a fan who asked, "Your Kathak in the film was surprising, how much time did you take to learn?", Ranveer said, "It took about a month. It was difficult to imbibe the essential grace in the dance form, given all the MUSCLE MASS that I was packing at the time."

Ranveer also shared his still from the kathak sequence.

In another story, Ranveer also revealed that he is getting 'love letters' from fans who are appreciating him for his role in the film. He stated that he is 'overwhelmed' by the love he has been getting.

The actor added that his favourite scene from the film is the monologue, which he aced by "focusing on the process… and putting in hard work."

Ranveer is being loved as a brash Punjabi lad from a wealthy family. Directed by Karan Johar, the film released in theatres on July 28. It marks his comeback as a director after seven long years.

The family entertainer has earned over Rs 100 crore within 10 days of its release and it has emerged to be a superhit among the masses. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

