Farhan Akhtar Teases Don 3 With New Video Amid Reports Of Ranveer Singh Replacing Shah Rukh Khan In Franchise

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar got netizens out of their slumber on Tuesday morning and sent them in a tizzy as he teased the announcement of the much-awaited film, ‘Don 3’. Reports about the film have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, however, this is the first time that the director himself has confirmed it.

The first two films of Farhan’s ‘Don’ franchise starred Shah Rukh Khan as the lead, and both the films emerged to be blockbusters at the box office.

However, rumours have it that the third film of the franchise is all set to have a new face, and it might be none other than Ranveer Singh.

Farhan Akhtar announces Don 3

On Tuesday, Farhan took to his social media handles to drop a video, teasing the announcement of ‘Don 3’.

The video just mentioned the number ‘3’, and it further read, “A new era begins”, indicating that the franchise is set to get a new face, after all.

However, he did not reveal any more details about it, but the video was enough to send fans of the franchise into a frenzy.

This comes amid reports of Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of SRK for the ‘Don’ franchise. Not just that, but recently, it was also reported that the teaser announcing Ranveer as the lead will be attached to Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ in theatres on August 11.

About Don 3

Meanwhile, this seems to be an ideal timing to announce Ranveer as the new face of ‘Don’, given the fact that he is currently basking in the success of his latest release, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. The film entered the Rs 100 crore club within just 10 days, and Ranveer is being lauded for his performance.

The actor has also been sporting a new look of late, and he was even spotted hiding his face with a mask and sunglasses on several occasions, and we wonder if all of that is to keep his look for ‘Don 3’ a secret.

A few months ago, it was reported that Farhan had originally approached SRK to reprise his role as Don in the third installment, however, the superstar backed out due to script concerns and clashing dates.

While it has not been officially announced yet, ‘Don 3’ is reportedly eyeing a 2024-end or early 2025 release.

