Deepika Padukone Says 'Marry Your Best Friend' In Heartfelt Post Dedicated To Ranveer Singh

Deepika and Ranveer Singh are two of the most popular actors in India and their real life love story has a different fan base altogether. While the latter never shies away from going gaga over his wife in public, the actress too occasionally drops cutesy comments and posts for her husband, and their PDA is surely unmatched!

Deepika and Ranveer have been together for nearly 10 years now, including their five years of marriage, and the love between them has only grown over the years.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Deepika took to her Instagram to dedicate a heartwarming post for her hubby dearest, and advised everyone to marry their best friends, just as she did.

Deepika's heartfelt post for Ranveer

Deepika shared a quote by N'time on Sunday evening which read, "Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them."

The note further stated, "Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark."

Deepika, Ranveer's upcoming movies

On the work front, Ranveer is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which waltzed its way into the Rs 100 crore club. In the film, he was paired opposite Alia Bhatt, and it also starred Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in important roles.

The film received a massive thumbs up from Deepika as well, who was seen dancing to the chartbuster 'Jhumka Gira Re' song post watching the film. Ranveer had mentioned how she "laughed, cried, clapped and whistled" during the film.

Meanwhile, Deepika has her hands full with multiple projects. She will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter'. She also has 'Kalki 2898' with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.