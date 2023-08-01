Ranveer Singh Recalls How Deepika Padukone's Mom Reacted To Their Relationship: 'Unke Palle Nahi Pada'

One of the most loved couples in tinsel town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have been married for five years now. Prior to that, they dated for around six years, and now, Ranveer has finally revealed what was the reaction of Deepika's family when they first learnt about their relationship.

Deepika and Ranveer met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela' and while it was love at first sight for the latter, the former was charmed by the actor and within no time, cupid struck her too.

When Deepika's family learnt about Ranveer

Ranveer is currently busy with the promotions of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', and during one of the interactions, he was asked about how the family members of her real Rani, aka Deepika, reacted when they first got to know of their relationship.

The actor, who was then seen laughing, recalled how none of Deepika's family members could understand it when they got to know. "Unke palle nahi pada, khaas kar ke meri mother-in-law ko," he shared.

He went on to say that post the initial confusion, Deepika's mother eventually warmed up to him and grew fond of him once she got to see and know Ranveer from up close. "When you spend time and understand each other, she realized no matter how he is, his heart is pure and he is a good guy," he gushed.

He cheekily added that since the time he tied the knot with Deepika, he has become his mother-in-law's "favourite person

Ranveer, Deepika's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is basking in the success of his latest release 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', which has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just four days.

He will reportedly be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious 'Baiju Bawra'.

On the other hand, Deepika is gearing up for the release of her film 'Project K' with Prabhas and 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)