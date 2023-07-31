Deepika Padukone Shares Sultry Bikini Photo & Flaunts Her Abs; Ranveer Singh REACTS

Actress Deepika Padukone stunned her fans and followers as she shared a sultry photo in a bikini on her official Instagram account on Monday. Deepika also left her actor-husband Ranveer Singh impressed with her sizzling hot picture.

In the behind-the-scenes picture, Deepika is seen flaunting her washboard abs in a printed monochrome bikini. The actress opted for smokey eye make-up and tied her hair in a bun. The picture seems to be from a photoshoot.

"Once upon a time…Not so long ago," she captioned the post. Soon after Deepika shared the photo, fans flooded the comments section with red heart and fire emoticons.

It also received a special comment from Ranveer Singh. The actor wrote, "A warning would’ve been nice."

Check out Deepika's post here:

Meanwhile, Deepika recently watched Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and 'loved' it. The actress also expressed her love for the film by grooving to its popular track What Jhumka.

Ranveer took to his official Instagram account to share a video of Deepika perfectly doing the hook step of What Jhumka.

Deepika wears customised 'Ranveer Singh' jacket

Deepika and Ranveer, who never stop serving couple goals, were spotted in Mumbai on Saturday night as they stepped out to watch the film.

Deepika wore a customised jacket with Ranveer's face as well as his initials RS on it. She also posed with her back to the camera to show off her quirky jacket.

Deepika's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Apart from this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film Fighter, opposite Hrithik Roshan, in her kitty. Fighter, which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi.

She also has a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer Jawan.

