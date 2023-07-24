Video: Deepika Padukone REACTS To Pap Who Said Her Smile Would Save His Job | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Mumbai as she headed for professional commitments, had a hilarious encounter with the paparazzi stationed to take pictures of celebrities. Deepika looked stunning as she stepped outside her car wearing a white shirt layered with a blue knitted sweater and blue jeans.

As she headed towards security, a paparazzo can be heard telling her that if she smiles it would save his job. Deepika responds to the same with a simple “Hain.” Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The grand unveiling of Kalki 2898 AD took place at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), where the film captivated audiences with its visionary concept and spellbinding visuals. The 1-minute 16-second teaser showcased a world set in the future and a few glimpses of Deepika.

Kalki 2898 AD is billed as a dystopian science fiction film about a futuristic reimagining of the Hindu God Vishnu. Nag Ashwin, the director of the National Award-winning film Mahanati, is directing Project K. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with a budget of several hundred crores. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Apart from this, Deepika also has Siddharth Anand's next aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan in her kitty. Fighter, which is scheduled to release on January 25 next year, will also star Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. She also has a special dance number in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)