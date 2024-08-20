 Rani Mukerji's Cousin Samrat Mukherjee Arrested In Kolkata After His Car Hits Motorcycle, Rider Taken To Hospital
Bengali actor Samrat Mukherjee's car collided with a motorcycle in the Behala area of South Western side of Kolkata.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 06:02 PM IST
Rani Mukerji's cousin and Bengali actor Samrat Mukherjee is currently hitting the headline after he was arrested in Kolkata. Reportedly, the actor's car collided with a motorcycle in the Behala area of the south-western side of Kolkata on early Tuesday.

According to PTI, the motorcyclist, a 29-year-old resident of Vidyasagar Colony in Behala, was taken to M.R. Bangur Hospital in Kolkata and later, he was transferred to SSKM Hospital. Talking about the incident, the police said, "The actor has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. We are investigating the matter."

Describing the incident, the motorcyclist said, "It was 12:30 am when I was returning home. I saw a car coming from the wrong side at high speed. The car hit me, and I lost consciousness."

Local witnesses reported that Mukherjee was driving from Behala Chowrasta towards Tollygunge when he lost control of his vehicle and collided with a motorcycle. After the collision, Mukherjee's car crashed into a nearby house, damaging its boundary wall.

Who is Samrat Mukherjee?

Samrat Mukherjee is the cousin of Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanisha Mukerji and Brahmastra: Part One Shiva director Ayan Mukerji.

He has acted in several Hindi movies, including Ram Aur Shyam, Bhai Bhai, Zanjeer, Sikandar Sadak Ka, and Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke, among others.

Samrat has also been a part of Bengali shows like Tomake Solam, Tapeshya, and, Swabhoomi, among others.

